TRY AMERICA'S HOTTEST SANDWICH ON "NATIONAL ITALIAN BEEF DAY" AT GINO'S EAST OF CHICAGO IN LOS ANGELES SATURDAY, MAY 25

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gino's East of Chicago in Sherman Oaks celebrates "National Italian Beef Day" Saturday, May 25th. Recently made Nationally Famous by the Emmy Award Winning TV show "The Bear," the Italian Beef sandwich is as synonymous with Chicago as deep dish pizza and freezing winters. Italian Beef is like if a Philly Cheesesteak and a French dip had a spicy offspring.

Gino's East of Chicago in Sherman Oaks is one of the very few restaurants in the Southland where you can eat this Chicago delicacy. Buono Beef and Turano Bread are imported directly from Chicago. It is topped with hot Giardinara, sweet peppers, or both then served dry, wet or dipped. "We love to see the enjoyment on our customer's faces when they devour their first Italian Beef sandwich," says Gino's East co-owner Dan Michaels.

Gino's East legendary deep dish pizza began in Chicago in 1966 and is internationally regarded as one of the best pizzas in a city known for pizza. Each legendary pizza is created with a secret golden crust, vine-ripened California tomatoes, Wisconsin Cheese, and a choice of fresh ingredients, including; sausage imported from Chicago. Once baked to perfection, the enormous pies are brought to the tables in well-seasoned pans. Visitors from all over the world, wait in line for hours just to try this culinary delight. Gino's East came to Los Angeles in December 2019.

Gino's East owners Tod Himmel and Dan Michaels have been featured in the New York Times, the LA Times, Los Angeles Magazine, and appeared on KTLA TV and (Access Hollywood.) The Gino's East Sherman Oaks branch has been voted "Best Pizza in Los Angeles" by the L.A Times readers the past two years in a row. Pictures available upon request.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/09/dining/hulu-the-bear-italian-beef-sandwich.html

CONTACT: DAN MICHAELS

818-788-5050

[email protected]

www.ginoseast.com/los-angeles

SOURCE Gino's East of Chicago-Los Angeles