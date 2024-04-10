Try Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Premium Dog Nutrition, For National Pet Day

Dr. Marty Pets Natures Blend is A Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Formulated to Keep Your Pet Trim, Active, Healthy, and Happy

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pet Day on April 11th is dedicated to celebrating our beloved animal companions and the joy they bring. On this special occasion, Dr. Marty Goldstein, a renowned holistic veterinarian, shares three tips for pet parents to honor and cherish their pup.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.

First, dedicate quality time to engaging in your dog's preferred activities, whether it's playing fetch, going for walks, or snuggling on the couch. Second, prioritize regular check-ups to ensure your dog's health remains in top condition, as many symptoms can go unnoticed. And above all, maintain a balanced diet of whole foods to support your pet's overall well-being.

Dr. Marty highly recommends Dr. Marty® Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness as the top choice for providing your dog with a wholesome and balanced diet. This premium freeze-dried raw dog food is meticulously crafted to support your pup's overall health and vitality.*

What is Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness is a freeze-dried raw dog food that contains whole food ingredients to support your dog's long, happy life. It's designed with premium meat, antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruit. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness helps promote youthful energy, easy digestion, healthy skin and coat, and active mobility to support a full, happy life.*

As caring pet parents, a word to the wise: Many commercial pet foods are cooked at high temperatures—which can destroy many of the nutrients—and are full of harmful additives. That's why this Nature's Blend is freeze-dried to help protect all of the nutrients that help keep your dog trim, active, healthy, and happy. Give your furry friend the gift of optimal nutrition with Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness on National Pet Day and every day thereafter.*

Dr. Marty Pets offers a variety of formulas tailored to different dog breeds and preferences, including Nature's Blend – Radiant Select , Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select , Nature's – Blend Active Vitality , Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth , Nature's Blend – Small Breed , and Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin . Each formula helps ensure optimal nutrition to support your dog's unique requirements and maintain their well-being.*

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95 or at your neighborhood pet store, see here for store locations near you.

They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine two parts of Nature's Blend with one part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for three minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula contains natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

