Try Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete to Help Minimize Stress for Stress Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress Awareness Month is observed annually in April to raise awareness about the causes and effects of stress, as well as to provide individuals with tools and resources to manage stress effectively. It serves as a reminder to prioritize mental health and well-being in our daily lives.

Maggie Q , a well-known advocate for holistic wellness, suggests three effective ways to reduce stress:

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent daily wellness beverage, comprising of ten distinctive wellness support blends. These blends synergistically contribute to a healthy, high-functioning body, aid in stress management, and help promote a healthy body weight. The product offers three delightful flavors—apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry—each infused with essential fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and health-boosting antioxidants.

Mindfulness Practices: Engage in mindfulness activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to center yourself and calm the mind amidst the chaos of daily life.

Nature Connection: Spend time in nature, whether it's taking a leisurely walk in the park, hiking in the mountains, or simply sitting by a body of water. Nature has a soothing effect on the mind and can help alleviate stress and anxiety.

Nutritional Support: Consider incorporating a supplement with an adaptogen blend into your daily routine. Maggie Q recommends ActivatedYou® Morning Complete® , a powerful daily wellness drink featuring a custom-selected blend of nutrients designed to help "rev up" your metabolism, keep your spirit lifted, and provide the boost of energy needed to tackle any task.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily wellness drink dietary supplement designed to kickstart your day with a healthy boost and maintain optimal health throughout your life. Crafted with a potent blend of nutrients, each glass contains 8 unique wellness-support blends. These blends support various aspects of health including protection against oxidative stressors, metabolism, mood elevation, and healthy blood sugar levels.†*

Specifically crafted with the challenges of modern life in mind, ActivatedYou's adaptogen blend aims to help alleviate stress and promote overall well-being, making it particularly relevant during Stress Awareness Month. Other blends featured in Morning Complete include probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, green superfoods, metabolic support, and blends for cellular function and liver support. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to support healthy body weight, peak performance, and a well-populated digestive system, contributing to overall wellness.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Key Ingredient Blends

Prebiotic Fiber Blend: Nourishes probiotics in the gut, supporting their growth and activity.†*

Adaptogen Blend: Helps manage stress and promote overall well-being, designed for modern life's demands.†*

Antioxidant Blend: Supports a healthy, high-functioning body as you age, with potent extracts from beneficial foods.†*

Probiotic Blend: Provides a boost of probiotics with 9 strains, aiding the colonization of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.†*

Green Superfoods Blend: Supports overall wellness with nutrient-rich vegetables like spinach and kale.†*

Cellular Function and Liver Support Blend: Enhances body performance and supports liver health with ingredients like Gymnema sylvestre leaf.†*

leaf.†* Metabolic Blend: Supports healthy body weight and metabolic function with ingredients like turmeric and bitter melon extract.†*

How to Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete

To add ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou website . It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

