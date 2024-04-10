Try Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick, A Chuck Norris Approved, Energizing, and Stress Relieving Supplement For Stress Awareness Month

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is Designed to Help Manage Feelings of Stress and Support Healthy digestion, Energy Levels, and Overall Wellness

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Stress Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing awareness about the causes and effects of stress on our mental and physical well-being. In today's fast-paced world, stress has become a common part of life for many people, impacting their health and quality of life. One of the key ways to alleviate stress and promote overall well-being is by staying active.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is not just a delicious, refreshing drink; it's a catalyst for a vibrant start to your day. Crafted to kickstart your morning, this strawberry lemonade-flavored drink is a powerhouse of ingredients carefully chosen to support healthy digestion, elevate energy levels, enhance overall wellness, and assist in stress management. Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is also Chuck Norris Approved.

Regular physical activity has been proven to be a powerful stress reliever. Exercise not only helps to reduce levels of stress hormones in the body but also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that act as natural mood elevators.

Roundhouse Provisions™ Morning Kick offers a convenient and effective way to jumpstart your day on a positive note. This delicious, Chuck Norris-Approved refreshing drink is designed to support healthy digestion, energy levels, and overall wellness, and help manage stress†*

One of the key stress-management ingredients in Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is Ashwagandha, an "anti-aging" super plant known for its adaptogenic properties. Ashwagandha has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic traditions to help promote calmness and reduce stress levels. By incorporating Ashwagandha into your daily routine, you can help support your body's natural response to stress and improve your overall sense of well-being.†*

What is Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick?

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick, is a refreshing dietary supplement drink carefully crafted with a blend of potent ingredients designed to help elevate your energy levels, aid in stress management, and help promote healthy digestion. This unique formula incorporates power greens, probiotics, prebiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha, all meticulously selected to nourish your body, support gut health, aid digestion, help "fortify" the immune system, and rejuvenate your vitality.†*

Containing ingredients like spirulina, chlorella, and kale, this supplement facilitates healthy weight management and delivers a significant energy boost to tackle the day with confidence. Meanwhile, collagen and probiotics work synergistically to support joint health, muscle function, and gut integrity. Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick isn't just a daily supplement; it's your essential companion for a successful day, providing the energy you need to power through tasks while minimizing stress. With the added benefits of ashwagandha, this supplement also supports balanced hormone levels, helps enhance mental clarity, and helps foster a sense of calmness.†*

Roundhouse Morning Kick Key Ingredients

Greens Blend: Harness the power of superfoods like Spirulina, Chlorella, and kale to promote a healthy weight and metabolism, while delivering a substantial energy boost to fuel your day.†*

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Support smooth, worry-free digestion, alleviating discomforts such as bloating, gas, and occasional constipation, for enhanced overall well-being.†*

Collagen peptides: Contains bovine collagen to nurture healthy joints, muscles, and overall bodily health, ensuring optimal functionality and resilience.†*

Ashwagandha: An "anti-aging" super plant that supports balanced hormone levels, helps amplify mental clarity, and supports a sense of calmness and sustained energy throughout the day.†*

How to Use Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a convenient wellness supplement that can offer a energy boost. Prepare it effortlessly by mixing one scoop with a full glass of water or adding it to your smoothie. With its compact and lightweight container, Morning Kick is the perfect on-the-go supplement for efficient storage and easy portability.

Where to Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is $79.95 retail. Roundhouse Provisions provides free shipping for orders over $50 to help keep you and your family prepared. For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

About Roundhouse Provisions

The goal of Roundhouse Provisions is to ensure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergencies and beyond. American martial artist, film and television star, authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris acts as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and health supplements to help people reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Emergencies can occur at any time without notice, and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions and on Twitter @RoundhouseProv.

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree karate Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, and action films, such as The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency. Follow him on Instagram @chucknorris .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundhouse Provisions