Try The CBD Releases a CBG Oil

DENVER, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Try The CBD is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product that is different from everything else in their store. This brand new product contains the second most powerful cannabinoid - cannabigerol or most commonly known as CBG. CBG oil has become increasingly popular among CBD enthusiasts due to its interaction with the human's endocannabinoid system. It is even known as the stem cell of the hemp plant and the precursor of CBD and THC. CBG oil is widely used to provide comfort and calmness and is now available at Try The CBD store.

The new CBG oil designed to meet all CBD users' needs, contains a total of 1000mg CBG combined with CBD in a 1:1 ratio. In other words, each CBG oil comprises of an equal amount of CBD and CBG extracts - 500mg CBG and 500mg of CBD. The CBG oil by Try The CBD is sold in a 30ml bottle with 33.33mg of CBD+CBG per serving. CBG oil is also non-intoxicating, however, some studies show that it can be more beneficial than CBD oil. This product can be used in combination with other CBD products to increase its effects and is tested by a third-party lab to ensure its quality and purity.

"CBG oil is the new kid on the block," says the CEO of Try The CBD. "We follow the trends in the CBD industry and listened to our customers' valued opinion. CBG oil is the new product that everyone wants to try or incorporate it in their everyday routine. Therefore, we are excited to announce the release of our brand new CBG oil tinctures." He also adds "We created our products for the people who want the highest quality natural cannabinoids without the worry, but also to make sure they are getting the best quality and value for their money."

The CBG Oil by Try The CBD is available for sale at a price of $69 for a 30ml (3oz) bottle.

About the company:

Try The CBD is an emerging leader in the CBD industry based in Denver, Colorado. This CBD company prides itself on creating 100% natural products that fit perfectly into people's wellness routines. Try The CBD provides the highest quality CBD products made from hemp extracts under strict Colorado guidelines. Get more information on www.trythecbd.com .

Contact: Brankica Dimovska, [email protected]

