Tryg and Hexaware Win Guidewire Innovation Award 2023 for "Follow My Claim" Solution

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global frontrunner in IT services and digital solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with a Guidewire Innovation Award at the Guidewire Connections 2023 conference. Hexaware was honored alongside Tryg for its support in developing "Follow My Claim," a groundbreaking claims communication solution. The Innovation Awards honor Guidewire customers who are adapting to an accelerating pace of industry change and evolving customer needs in innovative ways.

Ulrikke Birkeland (Product Owner, Tryg) says, "We wanted to create a new claims communication solution to help improve the customer experience and increase customer satisfaction, while making the claims handling process easier and more efficient, enabling our claims handlers to communicate with our customers safely and securely during the claims process. Leveraging Guidewire ClaimCenter, we built "Follow My Claim" together with our implementation partner Hexaware and have realized significant business value for Tryg. We are very happy with the strong collaboration with Hexaware and what we have achieved together."

"I would like to congratulate Tryg for achieving their objective of increasing customer satisfaction and efficiency in the claims process in record time," says Milan Bhatt, President and Global Head of Insurance Business, Hexaware. "We are proud to be part of Tryg's innovative "Follow my Claim" program. We strongly believe that Insurers globally can continue to improve their overall customer and agent experience and "Follow my Claim" application is one of the best examples in the industry. Hexaware is committed to working with customers to maximize the straight-through-processing by leveraging state-of the-art cloud-based SaaS platforms like Guidewire.

"Follow My Claim" facilitates secure, fast, and easy communication between the claim handler and the customer throughout the claims process. This innovative solution offers many benefits, including:

Holistic customer engagement and transparency to improve the customer experience: Customers stay engaged and informed throughout the claims process with easy, personalized updates and 24-hour access to their claim overview, reducing inquiries about the status of the claim. In addition, customers can assist themselves by uploading documents, writing notes, and completing claim-relevant tasks – and everything they send is directly uploaded to ClaimCenter.

Enhanced efficiency in claims handling: The claims handling process via "Follow My Claim" is more efficient than more traditional forms of communication like email, letters, and phone calls, and allows Tryg to close claims faster—saving staff valuable time and improving the customer experience. Using this tool for all claims communication also enables more automation, even in more complex claims.

GDPR-compliant way of communicating: This product ensures that the claims communication enables compliance with GDPR regulations.

