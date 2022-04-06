Trym launches Metrc integrations in 11 new states

Metrc is the state-selected traceability system in recreational cannabis markets like California, Massachusetts, and Nevada, and tracks the movement of cannabis plants and products throughout the supply chain. Trym integrated with Metrc in California in 2019 and has perfected its integration and user-experience over the last 3 years.

Trym's comprehensive compliance offering, paired with its precision agriculture and team management capabilities, is the preferred combination of functionality for cultivation businesses like Cresco Labs, Cookies, and Natura Life Science. By providing a customized suite of features for cultivators, Trym has successfully partnered with premier brands who need more functionality than conventional seed to sale software can provide. At this time in the industry, operators need tools that help them increase profitability amidst growing competition and diminishing profit margins.

"Trym has created a more fluid and efficient means of managing and monitoring nearly every aspect of our plant lifecycles. The platform's seamless integration with Metrc offers enhanced process flow with minimal room for human error. '' said Andrew Rayl, Director of Compliance - Western Region, Cresco Labs

About Trym

Founded in Novato, California in 2018, Trym software is custom-built for commercial cannabis growers. Trym boosts production efficiency, empowers team members, and turns insights into strategic decisions. Trym's comprehensive platform supports growers in optimizing daily operations to increase profitability and scale faster. The company currently operates in 18 U.S. states and works with many of the largest cultivators and multi-state operators in the country. www.trym.io

