TryStrata, Inc. launches reviews-based marketplace platform for doctors searching for financial and professional resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TryStrata, Inc. (Strata), a technology company for doctors, dentists, and veterinarians, announced the launch this week of its financial products and professional services marketplace. The platform hosts a reviews-based market where healthcare professionals can research and compare resources based on feedback written exclusively by their clinical peers (www.trystrata.com).

"Historically, it has been challenging for clinicians to find and evaluate foundational support resources that are purpose-built just for them" said Joseph Merrill, Founder and CEO of Strata. "The market is fragmented and it should be far easier than it is today for doctors of all kinds to find lawyers, accountants, marketers, software, banks, and other essential resources and then validate from the option set which is going to be the best fit for their needs based in part on other practitioners' real experiences. Hours of diligence searching on Google and then cross-referencing various Reddit threads, Facebook groups, and other forums simply isn't practical or comprehensive. Our hope is that Strata clarifies the market so doctors can make better decisions and save time in the process - these decisions compound for better or worse over decades of their careers so it's really worth getting them right."

Prior to founding Strata, Joseph led Product and Data Operations at Provide, a specialty practice lender acquired by Fifth Third Bank in 2021 and a market leader in healthcare small business finance. This experience shaped the decision to start Strata - "we built Provide in part because we felt the healthcare community in the United States was under-resourced and that's really still true today" Joseph said. "Doctors, and practice owners in particular, are essential to the health of our communities and vital participants in the small business economy. Giving them a platform and communication loop to quickly determine and signal which of their ecosystem resources are truly excellent and which are value-extractive is an important step towards ensuring private practice remains a viable and attractive career path in the United States."

