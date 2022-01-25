TRZMO App Launches to Streamline Travel by Unifying Itineraries, Travel Details and Reward Points with AI-Driven Recommendations and Offers Conveniently in One Place

DOVER, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRZMO today announced the launch of its free flagship app, unifying travel itineraries and critical logistics details that travelers previously juggled using multiple apps. TRZMO presents all this information seamlessly with AI-driven recommendations and special offers that pertain to your specific trip, making it the ultimate travel app.

TRZMO is available on the Apple App store and Google Play store. It works like a travel wingman, organizing everything you need in one easy dashboard. No more wasting time navigating from your airline's app to the ground transportation app to time zone, weather, local food, and shopping apps as you attempt to make the most of your journey, arrive at the right places at the right times and maximize various rewards points. Due to increasingly common airline delays, changes and cancellations, it's more important than ever to stay updated.

TRZMO CEO and Founder Myank Jain said, "TRZMO was developed with the unmet needs of travelers in mind. It is an easy-to-understand dashboard which keeps track of all travel details, from real time flight changes, to ground transportation and food recommendations, to remembering to pick-up duty-free gifts and determining where to buy them at the best price. TRZMO AI platform helps with all of this - saving time, delivering intelligence to travel decision-making in real-time and bringing joy and ease to travel in the current challenging scenarios."

Travelers in 2022 feel a sense of urgency to hit the road due to the pandemic, as cited in the recent CNBC coverage, "The biggest travel trend of 2022: Go big, spend big". Stephanie Papaioannou, Vice President at luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent said, "Guests feel they have lost two years, and older clients are concerned about having fewer healthy years left to travel." Expedia calls 2022 the year of the GOAT, "greatest of all trips".

TRZMO uses AI to make custom recommendations to users enroute, showing where the best prices are for duty free items they want, and where to find specific cuisines at their destination, whether that's vegan breakfast or fine dining outdoors.

First-generation travel apps fall short because they're single purpose focused, leaving travelers to assess information across multiple apps to make smart "on the go" decisions; a process that's cumbersome, unreliable, and frustrating. Additionally, loyalty programs are ubiquitous, but each has their own app, so managing them is unwieldy and their value is unrealized.

Today, travelers demand a better experience and TRZMO is the first AI based app that delivers real-time, personalized information and recommendations to make traveling fun and easy from planning and booking to in-transit and concierge services in-country upon arrival.

About TRZMO

TRZMO is the ultimate travel app, available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It presents flight itineraries, ground transportation recommendations and logistics, local weather, time, currency, and duty-free shopping recommendations on your route in one dashboard. TRZMO automatically pulls flight itineraries from your calendar, facilitating trip management without data entry like first-generation apps. TRZMO notifies you of real-time flight changes automatically, and the app shows you the best duty-free prices and shopping offers at locations along your route to be sure you get what you want at the best place, time and price with one search. TRZMO also manages loyalty cards so you can earn points, maximize value, and spend time enjoying travel instead of navigating a myriad of single-function apps. Follow TRZMO on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

