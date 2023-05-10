TS2 Space Invests in AI Startups, Concentrating Not Only on Satellite Communications but Also on a Wide Range of Industries

WARSAW, Poland, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TS2 Space, a satellite communications operator, has recently started investing in artificial intelligence (AI) startups, with a specific emphasis on projects related to satellite communication. Nevertheless, their investment strategy encompasses a broader range of industries, acknowledging the potential of AI-powered innovations in various fields.

TS2 Space's investment activities in satellite communication primarily focus on the following AI applications:

All existing TS2 Space customers currently benefit from advanced AI-based systems in Enhanced Communication Security and Data Compression & Transmission Optimization. Satellite service users enjoy additional protection for transmitted data, sophisticated cryptography services, and faster data transfers due to AI-driven compression and transmission optimization. This holds particular significance for government and military sectors, ensuring secure and efficient communication.

TS2 Space has recently been added to the official list of key entities responsible for the operation of critical infrastructure in the Republic of Poland. Our activities involving AI technologies will extend to services catered to government organizations and state administration, further demonstrating our commitment to enhancing public sector operations through advanced AI solutions.

According to a recent TS2 Space report, over 70% of venture capital investors believe the AI sector will experience the most significant growth among all technology sectors. As a venture capital investor, TS2 Space is committed to supporting teams with well-developed AI project ideas, offering the necessary resources for further development.

TS2 Space is now expanding its AI investment portfolio, focusing on areas such as:

TS2 Space's investment strategy underscores the vital role of venture capital funds in fostering innovation across diverse industries. By providing financial support and resources to AI-focused projects, TS2 Space contributes to the realization of groundbreaking ideas, promoting growth and advancing AI technology development.

