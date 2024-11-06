TSA announces proposed rule that would require the establishment of pipeline and railroad cyber risk management programs

News provided by

Transportation Security Administration

Nov 06, 2024, 11:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to mandate cyber risk management and reporting requirements for certain surface transportation owners and operators.

"TSA has collaborated closely with its industry partners to increase the cybersecurity resilience of the nation's critical transportation infrastructure," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "The requirements in the proposed rule seek to build on this collaborative effort and further strengthen the cybersecurity posture of surface transportation stakeholders. We look forward to industry and public input on this proposed regulation."

This rule proposes to continue TSA's commitment to performance-based requirements. Building on the performance-based cybersecurity requirements TSA previously issued via annual Security Directives since 2021, the proposed rule leverages the cybersecurity framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the cross-sector cybersecurity performance goals developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Consistent with these requirements and standards, this rule proposes:

  • To require that certain pipeline, freight railroad, passenger railroad and rail transit owner/operators with higher cybersecurity risk profiles establish and maintain a comprehensive cyber risk management program;
  • To require these owner/operators, and higher-risk bus-only public transportation and over-the-road bus owner/operators, currently required to report significant physical security concerns to TSA to report cybersecurity incidents to CISA; and
  • To extend to higher-risk pipeline owner/operators TSA's current requirements for rail and higher-risk bus operations to designate a physical security coordinator and report significant physical security concerns to TSA.

TSA asserts that maintaining an effective cybersecurity posture is critically important to ensuring that the surface transportation sector is prepared for, and able to manage, cyber risks. The requirements contained in this proposed rule would strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the surface transportation systems sector.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TSA announces final rule that enables the continued acceptance of mobile driver's licenses at airport security checkpoints and federal buildings

TSA announces final rule that enables the continued acceptance of mobile driver's licenses at airport security checkpoints and federal buildings

Consistent with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) efforts to enhance the passenger experience, TSA published a final rule in the...
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wins Innovator of the Year Award in Inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wins Innovator of the Year Award in Inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is pleased to announce that it was named Innovator of the Year in Forbes Travel Guide's inaugural...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics