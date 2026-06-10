TSA delivers unmatched security, efficiency for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Advanced technology, expert workforce, seamless travel welcome global visitors

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest soccer tournament kicks off on Thursday, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is proud to play a central role in ensuring the safety and security of millions of travelers for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin are committed to ensuring each match is a secure experience for every fan. TSA is critical to this goal; the agency is deploying advanced technologies, expert personnel and innovative resources to welcome visitors from around the globe.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the largest and most complex sporting event in history, co-hosted for the first time by three nations – the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 78 out of 104 matches – including the final four – taking place in 11 U.S. cities over just 39 days, the tournament's footprint is unprecedented.

"The FIFA World Cup will be one of the biggest travel events in history," said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "We're thrilled to show the world how the Golden Age of Travel President Trump and Secretary Mullin envision is already taking shape to deliver the future of transportation security. TSA's innovations are making travel more secure and efficient than ever. Our workforce stands ready to help keep travelers from around the world safe as they journey to the games and back home."

TSA is working closely with other federal, state, and local agencies as well as industry partners to secure airports, surface transportation and game sites, ensuring every fan, family, and athlete enjoys safe, efficient, and seamless travel during their World Cup experience.

World Cup visitors will experience a top-notch airport experience that combines hospitality and seamlessness with the strongest security innovations available, including:

Efficient and expedient screening

TSA PreCheck ® Touchless ID for hands-free identity verification

Touchless ID for hands-free identity verification Advanced on-person scanners to reduce false alarms and pat-downs

Computed tomography systems with AI-driven image analysis

Hundreds of TSA canine teams screening passengers, bags, and cargo

TSA is also mobilizing its expert workforce to support the tournament, including National Deployment Officers at high-traffic airports, support teams to assist with secure movements for VIPs in host cities, and personnel to engage with local stakeholders on emergent transportation-related threats. The Federal Air Marshal Service will deploy specialized ground-based operations teams to support security for venues and nearby transportation hubs, including Preventative Radiological/Nuclear Detection and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System technology and personnel. The agency reminds the public that drones are strictly prohibited around airports, stadiums and World Cup event sites. Flying drones in prohibited areas will result in confiscation, fines, and possible prosecution.

TSA reminds travelers of the following as they prepare for their upcoming travel including:

Have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, such as a passport, when entering airport security checkpoints. All passengers 18 and older are required to present a TSA-accepted form of identification.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck ® and opt in to TSA PreCheck Touchless ID for domestic travel to enjoy expedited screening and a more seamless travel experience during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

and opt in to TSA PreCheck Touchless ID for domestic travel to enjoy expedited screening and a more seamless travel experience during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Text 275-872 ("AskTSA") or @AskTSA 24 hours a day, seven days a week for questions about screening or security measures.

Contact TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227 or TSA Cares form for support at the checkpoint for travelers with disabilities or medical conditions or contact (866) 289-9673 for questions about how to prepare for screening. Live agents are available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET weekends and holidays. Automated information in several languages is also available anytime.

For more detailed information on traveling to the FIFA World Cup 2026, please visit the TSA World Cup Security Playbook on TSA.gov and discover how to enjoy a championship-level experience from gate to goal.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration