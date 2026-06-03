TSA launches remote screening pilot program at Boston Logan International Airport

Innovative program introduces new option for travelers flying select airlines

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --On June 1, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched its latest initiative to enhance the traveler experience under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin: a first-in-the-nation remote screening option for passengers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport.

In partnership with the Massachusetts Port Authority, TSA has introduced this innovative pilot program with an inaugural remote terminal in Framingham, Massachusetts. Passengers flying out of Boston Logan on JetBlue or Delta flights between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. are currently eligible for this new experience.

Instead of dealing with traffic at the airport, congestion at the checkpoint, and limited parking, these passengers can instead park at Framingham, check in, go through security, and take a bus directly to the secure side of their terminal.

"This pilot program is all about creating options for our travelers," said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, TSA is constantly looking at new ways we can make the checkpoint experience smoother and faster for passengers, while our security posture remains equally strong."

Tickets for the Framingham remote screening experience are on sale at massport.com now for $9, and children under 18 board the secure bus for free when traveling with a ticketed adult. Parking at Framingham is available for only $7 a day.

TSA is proud to launch this pilot program rolling out more potential remote passenger screening options nationwide. Other current remote screening locations are located at Los Angeles, Atlanta, and JFK International Airports. Visit TSA's website for more information on TSA's remote security screening program.

As our agency continues working to usher in the Golden Age of Travel, new programs like this are central to delivering a travel experience that is smoother, safer, and offers greater freedom of choice for America's passengers.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration