TSA Named North American Partner of the Year

"As a platinum HPE business partner, TSA offers their end customers the highest level of skills and services available in the channel today. Arrow is very proud to have TSA as a valued business partner and took great pleasure in recognizing them as our North American Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner of the year for 2017."— John Szabo, Vice President HPE Global for Arrow Electronics, Inc.

This award also acknowledges our unique, relationship-driven approach that marries big-picture thinking with exactly the right mix of technological problem solving. It showcases the depth of our relationship with our partners and the extent of our experience with successfully implementing best-in-class server technology from HPE.

"TSA's approach to delivering the best possible end customer experience, combined with their commitment to delivering the best possible solutions to solve their end customers business problems, makes them one of the best in the business."— John Szabo

The awards were received at Arrow's recent Alliance Summit—an industry showcase that brings together top partners from around the world to discuss innovative technology and information system solutions. We were honored to win these awards, and we look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial partnership with Arrow.

But, most importantly, we want to thank all of our customers who've trusted us to design and implement solutions in their environments. By working together with other innovative people, we'll continue to turn business challenges into elegant, rewarding solutions.

About TSA

TSA (www.tsa.com) is a technology solution provider that believes technology should serve you, not take over. With over 30 years of experience, they help companies look at the big picture, establish personalized goals, and then architect technology solutions to achieve them. Let's build together.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12700827

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsa-named-north-american-partner-of-the-year-300624100.html

SOURCE Technical & Scientific Application, Inc.

Related Links

https://tsa.com

