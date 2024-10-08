TSA stopped 5,028 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the first nine months of 2024

TSA screened a record number of travelers this summer; firearm detections slightly down from same period last year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 5,028 firearms at airport security checkpoints during the first nine months of 2024. This total represents an average of 18.3 firearms detected per day at TSA checkpoints, more than 93% of which were loaded.

Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) screened more than 678 million passengers through the first three quarters of 2024, which comprised record-setting summer travel volumes, compared to more than 638 million passengers in the same period of 2023, an increase of nearly 6.3%.

The rate of firearms discoveries at TSA checkpoints during the most recent quarter (July – September) was 7.5 firearms per one million passengers, which is a decrease from the same period in 2023 when officers discovered 8.1 firearms per one million passengers.



Firearms at checkpoints Firearms

per day Rate per million passengers Percentage loaded Total passengers screened Q3 2024 1,759 19.1 7.5 93 % >235 million Q3 2023 1,820 19.7 8.1 93 % >225 million

"TSA is committed to keeping travelers, our officers, and airport employees safe, and the number of firearms being discovered at airport security checkpoints remains a significant challenge," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Each firearm brought to a checkpoint, whether by accident or on purpose, presents a threat to other passengers and our employees, and causes delays for the traveler with the firearm. Passengers who travel with a firearm must store it unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case, place it in their checked bag, and declare it to the airline at the airline ticket counter. We cannot stress enough the importance of ensuring firearms are secured properly in the passenger's checked bag and never brought to the security checkpoint."

TSA encourages airline passengers to #PreparePackDeclare and learn the proper packing procedures before arriving at the airport. Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be:

Secured in their checked baggage.

Packed unloaded.

Locked in a hard-sided case.

Declared to the airline when checking the bag at the airline ticket counter.

Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport and in the passenger cabin of an aircraft, even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction. When traveling internationally, airline passengers are responsible for learning about the firearms laws of their foreign destination, which may prohibit traveling with firearms and carry significant criminal penalties for doing so.

TSA does not confiscate or seize firearms. If a passenger brings a firearm to the security checkpoint on their person or in their carry-on luggage, TSA contacts local law enforcement to safely take possession of the firearm. Depending on local laws, the passenger may be arrested or issued a citation. TSA may also impose a civil penalty of up to $15,000. For a first offense, passengers will lose TSA PreCheck® eligibility for five years. A second offense will result in permanent disqualification from the program, along with additional civil penalties.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the Transporting Firearms and Ammunition page on TSA.gov. To view the complete list of penalties, go to TSA.gov.

