Tsai C. Chao, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsai C. Chao, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a "Top Physician" in the field of Regenerative Medicine as a Founder and Medical Director of Naturo-Medical Health Care PC.

Board certified, diplomat physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a licensed acupuncturist, Dr. Chao has been serving in his field for over 50 years. Spending the last 27 years in his Private Practice treating patients with Physical Medicine by the use of PRP and Stem Cell Transplantation, Dr. Chao specializes in Degenerative Conditions and Nerves. Heavily involved in Regenerative Medicine through the use of new, innovate technology to treat patient conditions, Dr. Chao's research and special cases gain much notoriety within the medical community; he is often invited to present his findings at industry seminars and conferences. Dr. Chao values the harmony of treatment through both western and eastern medicine practices.

Respected for his elite expertise, Dr. Chao is in charge of the Medical Acupuncture Training Program for Physicians at SUNY Downstate and offers his own continuing education courses for physicians wishing to advance their skills. He is additionally the Associate Director of the Rehabilitation Medicine Residency Program in the Department of Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Chao is also a guest professor at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Undeniably devoted to his patients, Dr. Chao boasts extensive knowledge and experience in traumatic injury, orthopedic and rehabilitation medicine from his over 30 years of practice.

Dr. Chao graduated from Zhejiang medical University in 1969. He completed a surgical residency at the Interfaith Medical Center and a subsequent residency in physical medicine at SUNY Downstate. He is an esteemed Member of the Academy of Medical Acupuncture and a member of the American Academy of Occupational Disease.

Votes Best Attending Physician for many consecutive years, Dr. Chao has received numerous accolades and awards in recognition of his contribution to the Regenerative Medicine field.

Dr. Chao would like to dedicate this recognition to his children. He would also like to recognize Dr. Charlene Chao, the General and Robotic Surgeon at Methodist Hospital Brooklyn NY and James Chao, MBA.

