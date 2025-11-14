Tsai Capital Appoints Richard A. Piliero to Advisory Committee

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsai Capital Corporation, a New York-based growth equity investment firm with a 26-year track record of long-term, fundamental, research-driven investing, today announced the appointment of Richard A. Piliero to the Tsai Capital Advisory Committee.

Mr. Piliero joins a select group of advisors who provide independent counsel on investment strategy, capital allocation, and long-term opportunity identification.

A British investor and private equity pioneer with 23 years of global cross-border leadership across emerging markets, Mr. Piliero is based in Dubai and co-founded a Swiss-based Digital Family Office platform that integrates AI, blockchain, and alternative assets for ultra-high-net-worth families and independent wealth managers. Recruited by Dr. Mark Mobius, he co-architected Franklin Templeton's global emerging markets private equity strategy and served as a founding member of all four Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Funds (I–IV), managing over $650 million in combined AUM. During his tenure, Mr. Piliero executed more than 30 growth equity transactions across Southeast Asia, North Asia, Europe, and Latin America—including the highest-multiple exit in the fund series' history.

A Brown University graduate (B.A., magna cum laude, Business Economics & International Relations; Phi Beta Kappa), Mr. Piliero also studied Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Oxford University (Worcester College). He held board directorships at Indo Trans Logistics, Globus Spirits, China High Speed Transmission, APAR Industries, and Philippines Urban Living Solutions. Earlier, at Investor AB's Investor Growth Capital, he helped originate the early-stage investment in Intuitive Surgical. Mr. Piliero began his career in M&A at Bear Stearns in New York.

Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer of Tsai Capital, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Richard to our Advisory Committee. His distinguished track record across public and private markets will sharpen our perspective, help us navigate a rapidly-changing world, and deliver even greater long-term value to our clients."

Richard A. Piliero said, "I'm excited to join Christopher and the Tsai Capital team in pursuing exceptional, long-term investment opportunities. I look forward to contributing my expertise to the firm's disciplined, research-driven approach."

To learn more about Mr. Piliero, see his full biography on the Tsai Capital website here: https://tsaicapital.com/richard-piliero.php .

About Tsai Capital Corporation:

Tsai Capital® is an investment management firm focused on the preservation and long-term growth of capital on behalf of select families and organizations. With more than two decades of experience, and as a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer, leads the firm's investment activities. Additional information is available at www.tsaicapital.com. Follow @tsaicapital

