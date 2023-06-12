TSAI CAPITAL CORPORATION RETAINS RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS AS AGENCY OF RECORD

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsai Capital Corporation (Tsai Capital), an investment management firm focused on the long-term growth and preservation of capital on behalf of select families and organizations, is pleased to announce the continued partnership with Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its esteemed agency of record.

Established more than two decades ago by Christopher Tsai, a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Tsai Capital seeks high-quality, growth companies that offer significant upside potential and a margin of safety at the time of purchase.

Benefiting from RPR's extensive experience in media relations and financial representation, the agency brings over three decades of combined expertise in corporate messaging and brand positioning. This partnership will effectively spotlight Tsai Capital's investment approach and long history of investing through a variety of market conditions.

"Partnering once again with Rubenstein PR is reinvigorating," expressed Christopher Tsai, President of Tsai Capital. "Through a strategic campaign, we aim to showcase Tsai Capital's focus on investing for the long-term in competitively-advantaged companies that have a culture of innovation."

"The Tsai family's deep roots in finance, spanning all the way back to World War II, have instilled in us a profound confidence in the firm's ability to succeed on behalf of clientele," said Richard Rubenstein, President of RPR. "Christopher utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to identify companies that he believes have a sustainable competitive advantage and can compound earnings at an above-average rate over the long-term. His track record speaks for itself."

About Tsai Capital Corporation

Tsai Capital Corporation is an investment management firm focused on the long-term growth and preservation of capital on behalf of select families and organizations. With more than two decades of experience, and as a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer, leads the firm's investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.tsaicapital.com.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe. 

