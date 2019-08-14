TSAOG Orthopaedics Implements Radix Health's DASH® Patient Access Software to Expand Digital Front Door

ATLANTA and SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix Health, Inc., provider of cutting edge patient access technologies, today announced that it has successfully completed implementation of its DASH® platform, a cloud-based patient access and patient experience solution, at TSAOG Orthopaedics (formerly The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group) in San Antonio, TX.

Radix Health's DASH software helps providers at medical groups, health centers, and hospitals across the United States deliver a frictionless patient experience through patient-provider matching, contact center scheduling, automated waitlists, actionable reminders, online self-scheduling, and digital check-in. TSAOG Orthopaedics elected to implement DASHself to increase patient access by enabling patients to book their own appointments online.

"At TSAOG Orthopaedics, we focus on patient engagement - the ways in which we connect with the community and prioritize our patients. We're always looking to improve and innovate, and DASH allows us to do that with our patients' needs in mind," explains Mikael Moore, TSAOG's Director of Professional Reimbursement. "DASHself empowers our patients. It lets them choose how they want to schedule their appointments and helps to match them to a provider who aligns with their medical and surgical needs as well as their personal preferences."

"With patients acting like consumers in the selection of their providers, health care practices need to compete on patient experience," says Radix Health Co-founder and CEO Dr. Arun Mohan. "We are pleased to work with TSAOG to enable exactly that: a complete patient experience and access platform including online self-scheduling that patients can access at any hour of the day, and a powerful rules engine that ensures that patients are being matched with the right providers."

About TSAOG Orthopaedics

TSAOG Orthopaedics (formerly The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group) was established in 1947 to provide the highest quality of orthopaedic, medical and surgical care to the San Antonio community and the South Texas region. Its board-certified surgeons are subspecialty-trained to care for and treat the full range of musculoskeletal disorders, diseases, and injuries. Additional services include physical therapy, MRI/CT services, hand therapy, chiropractic care, podiatry, walk-in care, and outpatient surgery. In business since 1947, TSAOG has grown into one of the largest orthopaedic practices in South Texas. In 2019, it was named to one of San Antonio Business Journal's Best Places to Work and its providers consistently appear on SA Scene's Best Doctors lists. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.tsaog.com/ .

About Radix Health

Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient's appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

Company Contact:

Akshay Birla

VP, Sales & Marketing

(404) 590-0579

219918@email4pr.com

SOURCE Radix Health

Related Links

https://www.radixhealth.com

