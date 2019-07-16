TSBS Announces New Executive Leadership Team With Focus on Driving Innovation and Client Satisfaction

KYLE, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSBS, a leader in consultative and billing services within the school health and related services program (SHARS), has announced several enhancements to the company's senior management team.

Appointed as President is Robert Ewen, who most recently served as VP of Finance and Human Resources. With over 15 years working within the Medicaid program through public, private and volunteer-based organizations, Robbie has been a critical driver of TSBS' push to radically improve its client-based services. Key innovations to its client-facing technology have created a far better user experience for school practitioners and administrators. "I'm proud to lead TSBS into its third decade by creating even stronger bonds with our clients and continuing to break new ground on positive experiences, cutting-edge technology and unmatched customer service."

Amber Paige, a longtime TSBS team member, has been elevated to VP of Operations and Client Relations. Amber has been a pillar of strength and stability within TSBS for over 11 years, most recently serving as Performance Manager and Program Director. Amber's stellar mentoring skills, drive for advanced operational management and appetite for personal and professional growth place her in the ideal position to help strengthen TSBS' standing as an industry leader. "I'm honored to be part of an organization that places so much emphasis on integrity, client relationships and innovation," says Amber. "We are embarking on an exciting new era at TSBS and I am excited to work with this team to generate new and creative solutions that benefit our clients."

Joining TSBS as VP of Business Development and Collaborative Strategy is Kandi Schmidt. With Kandi comes over 25 years of experience with organizational structure, change management, consulting and business development. "I am proud to work for a company that began in Texas and was built on integrity back when a handshake meant something," states Kandi. "Those values ring true today with everything we do, and it is truly inspiring. Joining such an exceptional team of talented people is both humbling and exciting!"

"These enhancements to our organization reflect TSBS' vigorous commitment to the development of forward-thinking, innovative solutions, enhanced compliance and excellent client services that address key pain points for Special Education Programs in Texas," adds Robbie Ewen.

TSBS was founded in 1998 in Austin, Texas to provide SHARS services specifically to Texas school districts. Since then, it has become an industry leader providing a full-service billing and consultative SHARS package to maximize Medicaid reimbursements while minimizing the workload for school districts and ensuring the highest levels of compliance with federal and state regulations. For additional information, visit www.tsbs.cc.

