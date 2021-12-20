TSC Alliance® Announces Staff Updates

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced two new additions to its staff: Cynthia Arcuri, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Anne Wolfe as Senior Community Programs Manager. In addition, Shelly Meitzler was promoted to Director, Community Education & Resources.

Arcuri joins the team January 18, 2022, and most recently served as Director of Finance & Administration at Louis Plung & Company in Pittsburgh, PA, overseeing all firm operations, including strategic planning initiatives, accounting, marketing and human resources.

In addition, Arcuri is a nonprofit Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) accounting expert and spent 13 years as an auditor specializing in nonprofits at Louis Plung & Company as well as Ellin & Tucker in Baltimore. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

As CFO, Arcuri will implement the infrastructure/systems needed to support the TSC Alliance's growth over the next five years. She will also build and manage effective and streamlined administrative/financial systems, including financial, accounting, legal, information technology, human resources and physical infrastructure. As a member of the Executive Management team, Arcuri will be involved in strategic planning, evaluation and professional development initiatives as well as overall management of operations as they relate to budget management, cost-benefit analysis, investing and protecting resources, forecasting needs and securing new funding.

Wolfe, a passionate rare disease advocate, comes to the TSC Alliance with more than a decade of experience in creating events and programming for diverse stakeholder audiences in healthcare, life sciences and beyond. Wolfe most recently served as Manager of Strategic Advancement for Global Genes, where she led the development of impactful and relevant programming and worked with the leadership team to build and sustain strategic partnerships and alliances to support community engagement and capacity building.

As Senior Community Programs Manager, Wolfe will help develop and implement programs that build, grow and advance volunteer networks with a focus on strengthening peer-to-peer programs and community alliances that support the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) community. In addition, she will direct all young adult- and adult-specific programming.

With an honors degree in Peace & Justice Studies and International Relations from Tufts University, Wolfe will also lead the TSC Alliance's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Task Force and help accelerate efforts to develop and execute strategies that reach, support and connect underrepresented tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) communities.

Meitzler joined the TSC Alliance as a Community Outreach Manager in 2017 specifically to increase community support programs. She was a critical contributor to newly formed Community Programs Department, supporting 18 volunteer branches and 13 fundraising walks and serving as staff lead for educational conferences, while also providing backup to the organization's Support Services department. Meitzler has completed Special Education Advocate Training 1.0 through the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates and is currently completing Special Education Advocate Training 2.0 through the Council of Parent and Attorneys and Advocates.

In her new role as Director, Community Education & Resources, Meitzler will provide education, guidance, support, resources and advocacy services to the TSC community. This position will also direct peer-to-peer support programs and direct planning for conferences at the local, regional and international levels, including the upcoming 2022 World TSC Conference in Dallas.

About the TSC Alliance and TSC

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

Tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs, from the brain and heart to the lungs and kidneys to the skin and eyes. Nearly one million people worldwide have TSC. Some live independently with few symptoms while others require complex care.

