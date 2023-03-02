TSC Alliance® to Present 22nd Annual Comedy for a Cure® on April 2

Hollywood event raises critically needed funds for people with tuberous sclerosis complex

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced its 22nd Annual Comedy for a Cure® will be held Sunday, April 2, at AVALON Hollywood. The event brings together top comedians and entertainers to raise funds for those impacted by tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to form in vital organs.

In 2023, Comedy for a Cure is presented by Headline Sponsor Jazz Pharmaceuticals with additional support by Standing Ovation Sponsors The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, Kay and Will Cooper, The Maginn Family and Nobelpharma America.

"Since its inception, the TSC Alliance's national signature event, Comedy for a Cure, has raised more than $5.5 million toward finding a cure for TSC while improving the lives of those affected," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, President & CEO. "We expect to bring in even more funding this year to provide support and information to anyone impacted by the disease, continue funding necessary research and increase awareness."

Featured performers include international comic sensation Russell Peters, who will headline the evening, and special guest star Alonzo Bodden, a previous grand prize winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing. The event begins at 5 pm with a reception, silent auction and red carpet arrivals, followed by dinner and a live auction before the entertainment.

"TSC can have significant, life-altering implications for the nearly 1 million people impacted worldwide, including many cases that may remain undiagnosed for years," said Ryan Bovia, Head of Epilepsy and Movement Disorders at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "It's crucial that we come together to continue raising awareness and advocating for those impacted by TSC to drive novel research forward where unmet needs still exist. We are proud to support the TSC Alliance's Comedy for a Cure, which emphasizes this mindset shared by Jazz."

Comedy for a Cure also provides a platform to highlight and pay tribute to those who have made an impact in the fight against TSC. This year, the Lesley and Alex Holmes Family will receive the Courage in Leadership Award for their passion and dedication to finding a cure for TSC after cutting-edge research saved their daughter's life four years ago. Jim Maginn and the late Andrea Maginn will be honored with the TSC Champion Award for their more than two decades of investments in innovative research, which revolutionized the scientific field and provided true hope to the TSC community.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit comedyforacure.org.

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

Tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs – from the brain and heart to the lungs and kidneys to the skin and eyes. Nearly one million people worldwide have TSC. Some live independently with few symptoms while others require complex care.

Contact

Jaye Isham

Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications

TSC Alliance

[email protected]

(301) 562-9890

SOURCE TSC Alliance