TSC Apparel Announces Brand Refresh For Tultex

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tultex, an apparel brand under TSC Apparel, is kicking off the new year with a brand refresh. Today it announced its new logo, website and brand designs across its social media accounts, all inspired by the company's "3T" product promise of tried spirit, true design and trusted quality.

Over the last ten years, Tultex has been growing substantially and with growth comes new opportunities. Looking forward, its new logo and fresh 2020 campaign aims to continue supporting and inspiring creators.

"Our customers are creators, makers and innovators," Vice President of Marketing Jordin Nabi said. "We want the new logo to evoke a feeling of inspiration and the three building blocks signify a solid foundation that is 'tried, true, and trusted' in the apparel industry. While our name remains the same, our logo and our brand identity will better represent what we bring to the market for our customers.

Their new look will also be spotlighted at numerous industry trade shows in the upcoming year, including PPAI Expo Las Vegas and Impressions Expo.

"We want to see our customers use our products in new ways, whether it's a retail consumer styling a white T-shirt or a wholesale consumer creating a new design on a bold color," Vice President of Merchandising and Brand Management Debbie Gonzalez said. "We want to inspire our creators to push boundaries and cross industry norms. Thus, we will be adding more products and product categories as we elevate the brand, including the 1926 Collection and Tultex Sport, which will include sport polos and headwear."

To learn more, visit the wholesale website www.tscapparel.com the retail website tultex.com, and check out Tultex on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@TultexApparel). To join the Tultex community, visit the Tultex Creators Page.

About Tultex:

For nearly 100 years, Tultex has embodied the American entrepreneurial spirit, building an enduring and dynamic business based on quality, customer service and innovation.

A pioneer in fleece garments, Tultex, then known as the Sale Knitting Company, provided important support to the Armed Services during the Second World War. Afterward, as a new generation went to college in the '50s and '60s, Tultex dressed them for pep rallies and protests. As the country discovered fitness in the '70s, Tultex cheered it on, and in the '80s, '90s and beyond, as the humble sweatshirt became a must-have fashion item, Tultex was at the leading edge. Now in the digital age, Tultex keeps looking forward, wired for global industry but never losing sight of our hometown roots.

Contact: Ardyst Zigler, PR Strategist at Influence & Co.

Phone: (407) 721-0130

Email: azigler@influenceandco.com

SOURCE TSC Apparel

Related Links

http://www.tscapparel.com

