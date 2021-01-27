TSC Apparel Expanding to a Larger Distribution Center in Southern CA

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSC Apparel, a 2020 Top 40 Supplier, is expanding to a larger distribution center in Moreno Valley, California.

In an announcement made this month, the Cincinnati-headquartered company said it plans to relocate its Fullerton location to a state-of-the-art, 125,000-square-foot distribution center in Moreno Valley, CA –the facility will be the largest and only Southern, CA local distributor. TSC expects the center to open by the end of February 2021.

The Moreno Valley location will allow for a broader SKU offering as well as a deeper inventory position and expand regional service capabilities. Moreno Valley is strategically located to maintain same-day and will-call service to existing customers while broadening coverage in California and the Southwest region.

"Our priority is to fulfill the needs of our customers and it was important to us to stay in the Southern CA region," said CEO Dave Klotter. "Our new state-of-the-art facility will initially provide 25%+ more inventory to meet our customer's growing demands."

The facility will simplify order loading for customers and features a large showroom and an enhanced will-call experience. TSC is also taking special measures to decrease packing materials, energy waste and provide an eco-friendly center to reduce their carbon footprint on the environment.

"From the showroom to the pick-up counter, our goal is for our customers to have a great experience from the time they arrive at the building until the moment they leave," says Dan Kessler, vice president of operations for TSC Apparel. "Moving to a new facility will allow us to expand our brand selection and stock deeper inventory, putting us in a better position to get our customers the product they want."

The new facility is the latest development in an expansion effort, which began in 2017 with a 100K Sq Ft DC in Houston and 135K Sq Ft DC in Philadelphia." The supplier has continued to establish new and expanded facilities across the country. In 2018, TSC added a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Cincinnati, OH.

"Our goal is to provide excellent local service by meeting our customers where they are, we can do this by providing excellent customer service, fast shipping and deeper stock in a broad array of products," said Dave Klotter. "It's our relationships with community businesses that have been our foundation since day one."

