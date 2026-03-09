TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC Announces Preferred Equity Investment for Mississippi Ground Lease Development

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC, a private credit fund co-managed and co-sponsored by Forum Partners and its portfolio company TSCG, today announced that it has closed on a preferred equity investment into a ground lease development in Ocean Springs, Miss. The property will be the future home of a well-known national coffee chain and is expected to open in the next 12 months.

TSCG Credit Opportunities I issues small-balance loans to clients seeking to increase property values through tenant improvements, leasing and development efforts. The short-term preferred equity investment will allow the developer to move forward with the site acquisition and subsequent development.

"The combination of an established national tenant and a compelling ground lease structure aligns well with our credit strategy," said Sam Latone, co-CEO of TSCG. "We're pleased to partner with a developer who has a strong track record of execution, and we anticipate this transaction will serve as a catalyst for a pipeline of future opportunities together."

"In today's market environment, access to flexible capital and disciplined underwriting are increasingly valuable," said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners. "We believe this investment reflects the type of opportunity that can emerge during periods of market transition, where well-positioned partners and strong fundamentals allow capital to be deployed thoughtfully with attractive risk-adjusted potential."

Ocean Springs is a city along Mississippi's Gulf Coast, approximately 2 miles east of Biloxi and west of Gautier. The town has a reputation as an arts community and is a popular tourist destination. Its historic tree-lined downtown area is home to several art galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars and is often noted as one of the country's best coastal small towns.

TSCG and Forum Partners formed a strategic partnership in 2022. They co-manage and co-sponsor TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC. TSCG is the sponsor and investment manager for the fund, and an affiliate of Forum Partners oversees capital-raising efforts and investor relations.

About TSCG

TSCG is a commercial real estate investment and advisory firm with a 40-year history. With six distinct business segments, TSCG offers a full assortment of advisory services to tenants, landlords, developers and financial institutions, as well as bespoke investment opportunities to investors throughout the U.S. TSCG's ability to originate, underwrite and service loans in-house represents a significant barrier to entry in the small balance lending market.

About Forum Partners

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

