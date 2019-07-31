TSD Integrates with Zubie to Deliver Advanced Telematics Insights to Rental Car Fleets

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD, the industry's largest rental fleet management software provider, announced its partnership with Zubie, a leading connected-car platform and telematics data insights provider, to give fleet operators a seamless connected car solution.

Through this alliance, TSD's customers will gain access to Zubie's full GPS/ geo-fence capabilities, and real-time fuel and odometer readings. These capabilities help TSD customers to save time by expediting routine tasks and improving fleet availability to benefit rental business' bottom lines.

"Maximizing utilization of rental vehicles is a critical element of fleet management, and Zubie Rental Connect delivers the insights to improve business performance," said Zubie CEO Gary Tucker. "TSD customers will now have additional immediate and practical insights to improve their fleet operations."

With decades of experience in the rental industry, TSD's understanding of industry best practices and challenges have enabled them to develop a solution with Zubie that links current integral rental processes with the future of connected technology.

"Our partnership with Zubie gives TSD customers a reliable, innovative telematics provider to improve profitability," said Shawn Concannon, Executive Vice President for TSD. "Integrating features like accurate, real-time fuel and mileage readings reduce manual data collection to lower expenses and gain additional revenue."

About Zubie

Since 2012, Zubie's end-to-end connected-car technology has delivered real-time information about vehicles and drivers in an easy-to-use format to help businesses manage and optimize their fleets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Zubie was the winner of the "2015 Best Insurance Telematics Product" award from TU Automotive, and the 2016 Tech CARS award for "Best OBDII Device with Software and Services" from Auto Connected Car. Visit zubie.com for more information.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops cutting-edge fleet mobility solutions for independent and franchise rental companies, dealerships, auto manufacturers, and public auto groups worldwide. With over three decades of experience in the industry, TSD has created many of the best practices used in the automotive industry today. We're proud to power thousands of dealerships and rental companies across the world. Visit tsdweb.com to learn more.

