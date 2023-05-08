TSE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Trinseo PLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSE).

Class Period: May 3, 2021 – March 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo's chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia's drinking water, has "a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents."

On this news, Trinseo's stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

