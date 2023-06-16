TSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Trinseo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Trinseo between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 20, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Trinseo PLC issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse events; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

