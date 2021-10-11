Tsecond Launches BRYCK®, a Revolutionary Solution to Capture, Process, Move and Store Up to a Petabyte of Data from Any System, Anywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsecond , a developer of technologies that reimagines how enterprises and organizations activate big data, today announced the release of BRYCK, a powerful, one-of-a-kind solution that makes it easy to capture, process, move and store data from anywhere. Customers can collect up to a full petabyte (PB) of data, store and recover it at incredibly fast speeds, in a portable media device that is small enough to carry in one hand, but tough enough to handle the harshest environments. BRYCK enables the future of edge computing and storage for applications where data density and mobility are key enablers.

Tsecond is a portfolio company of AEI HorizonX, a strategic venture capital fund anchored by Boeing. The company recently closed its $4.6 million Series A funding round consisting of institutional and individual investors.

"For companies to gain a competitive advantage, they must be able to capture, manage, protect and analyze massive amounts of unstructured or semi-structured data wherever it is generated," said Sahil Chawla, co-founder and CEO of Tsecond. "BRYCK accelerates the delivery of big data to where it is needed and enables leaders to access those powerful insights to make faster, smarter decisions across every corner of their organization. No longer is a majority of the data left stranded at the edge."

BRYCK is a perfect solution for enterprises and organizations that need to collect and access large quantities of data quickly and more efficiently to support efforts such as data migration and cloud computing. The solution also removes the physical obstacles to data capture at edge environments. Until now, companies needing to transport up to 1PB of data have relied upon expensive and time-consuming processes to get their data to the desired physical location. For example, large data transfers from on-premises to data centers have historically required large semi-trucks full of servers to transfer the data, wasting days if not weeks.

With BRYCK, customers will have access to all their data within a few hours. No trucks or heavy equipment is needed for transportation. BRYCK weighs about 12 pounds and is approximately 5" x 5" x 10" in size; it can be easily transported via its rugged and secure handheld case in person or preferred shipping practice. Additionally, BRYCK's user-friendly dashboard makes it simple to monitor performance and usage, as well as wipe clean to reuse again and again, saving customers valuable time and money.

"Data is obviously critical to how companies operate today, and we can differentiate several products by accelerating our access to data from edge environments," said Hayden Shea, senior manager of portfolio development at Boeing.

"The BRYCK is revolutionary in its ability to quickly collect mass amounts of data from anywhere while also being as mobile as a USB drive," said Michael Lohnert, partner with AEI HorizonX. "The opportunities are truly mind blowing when you consider that previously stranded and unactionable data is now actionable. Companies will be able to act on data in real-time or easily upload raw data to the cloud for further analysis. The velocity at which BRYCK gets data into the hands of users will change industries; from advancing autonomous vehicle algorithms and sensor data analysis, to predictive maintenance algorithms and insights. I'm excited that AEI HorizonX, working alongside Boeing, is a key partner to support Tsecond."

BRYCK is deployable for a wide range of use cases including air and space, autonomous vehicles, ships, defense, manufacturing, film production, data centers, and more. BRYCK provides:

Increased speed to move and process data created at the edge: Customers will have access to time-critical data in hours versus weeks or months. 5G or dedicated fiber lines take too long – data-inactionability is a real problem.



Customers will have access to time-critical data in hours versus weeks or months. 5G or dedicated fiber lines take too long – data-inactionability is a real problem. Increased processing speed at the edge: Processing speed is only as fast as you can read/write to storage; BRYCK has hundreds of gigabits of bandwidth.



Processing speed is only as fast as you can read/write to storage; BRYCK has hundreds of gigabits of bandwidth. Cost reduction: Petabyte-level storage capacity and compact design reduces the number of physical trips required to move data from the edge to the data center to the cloud.



Petabyte-level storage capacity and compact design reduces the number of physical trips required to move data from the edge to the data center to the cloud. One solution model: System can be used for all data types and formats. BRYCK simplifies architecture and data access through standard interfaces and a user-friendly solution dashboard for easy device and performance monitoring.



System can be used for all data types and formats. BRYCK simplifies architecture and data access through standard interfaces and a user-friendly solution dashboard for easy device and performance monitoring. Deployment to anywhere data is created: Customers can capture large amounts of data from any type of edge, moving and static.



Customers can capture large amounts of data from any type of edge, moving and static. Network-Free Big Data Transport: Eliminates the need for high-cost long-distance network connections between two sites. Transports data from remote locations that does not have network access and eliminates data transfer delays due to slow network performance.



Eliminates the need for high-cost long-distance network connections between two sites. Transports data from remote locations that does not have network access and eliminates data transfer delays due to slow network performance. Secure Data Transfer: High-speed data encryption and physical data transport completely eliminates network-based security threats during the transfer.



High-speed data encryption and physical data transport completely eliminates network-based security threats during the transfer. Size-Weight-and-Power: BRYCK is low weight, small in size, uses less power than a hairdryer and is transportable in a suitcase.

To learn more, visit www.tsecond.us.

About Tsecond

Founded in 2020, Tsecond is a AEI HorizonX portfolio company working to accelerate the value of the global datasphere by addressing the complexities of mass data generation. Tsecond solutions focus on the speed, efficiency and security of data collection, enabling big data to be processed, analyzed, and actioned faster than ever before. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tsecond is funded by AEI HorizonX, TSECINV Group, Dhanani Private Equity Group, KK&N Investors, and individual investors.

To learn more about Tsecond, and any of its products please visit www.tsecond.us

About AEI HorizonX

HorizonX was formed as the corporate venture capital arm of Boeing in 2017, and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AEI HorizonX has been an active participant in venture capital within its core strategic areas of focus, investing in more than 40 startups globally and building countless relationships and partnerships across the aerospace, technology and investing ecosystem. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

SOURCE Tsecond