TSG Announces 2021 eCommerce Merchant Experience Winners

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is pleased to recognize a selection of payments companies for their exceptional start-up, small and medium-sized (SMB) eCommerce merchant experience.

Utilizing its Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, TSG assessed the experience a merchant faces when seeking the ability to accept cards online. Powered by the firm's Market Intelligence product, TruShop*, the industry's top providers are measured and benchmarked from the merchant's point of view across several categories.

As consumer habits continue to evolve, more businesses are rushing to build-out their online presence. From the merchant's perspective, payments acceptance is typically an afterthought; they are seeking a quick, streamlined process to build their digital footprint and take payments with ease.

"Taking on the persona of a small business helps us guide clients to understand pain points that their prospective merchants may be facing," says Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "The payments industry has adapted quickly since the pandemic and it's a priority for our clients, especially gateways, to understand how they stack up and where improvements can be made."

The merchant experience assessment is used to measure and rate the application and approval process, integration, and underwriting. TSG assessed nearly twenty industry leading payments providers during October 2021 to determine the eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards.

The eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards

Ease to Launch - Square

The Ease to Launch award reflects the time, effort, and complexity for a start-up eCommerce SMB, from building its website to accepting online payments.

Square is receiving this award for the third year in a row due to its leading performance across building a website with a shopping cart, its streamlined application and underwriting process, and low estimated annual costs.

Runner-Up: Shift4

Best Sales Process – JPMorgan Chase

The Best Sales Process award encompasses the format, length, and delivery method of the merchant application, as well as underwriting scrutiny of website and company information based upon required items.

JPMorgan Chase is receiving this award due to its streamlined, low-touch online application process that ensures a smooth and quick underwriting process for SMB merchants.

Runner-Up: Shopify

Best Human Interaction – North American Bancard

The Best Human Interaction award signifies the personal interaction and responsiveness of sales individuals through email and phone conversations.

North American Bancard is receiving this award for its sales team's knowledge and passion for payments, while being responsive to ensure a smooth experience.

Runner-Up: Heartland

*About TSG's TruShop: TSG partners with merchants to help its clients make changes to create better experiences and solutions. By leveraging real merchant data, TruShop can reconstruct, record, and improve sales and customer interactions to help leadership craft the perfect merchant experience.

