TSG Announces 2021 Top Performing Payment Gateways

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is pleased to recognize a selection of payment gateways for their exceptional performance across several key areas, critical to a successful payment platform.

Powered by TSG's Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, GEM uses pings and real transactions to monitor each gateway's performance from over 20 different global locations 24/7/365. All transaction metrics are calculated by utilizing real TSG cards, at real TSG merchants, to complete transactions.

TSG recently noted in its Payments in Motion report that 2021 will continue the upward trend of eCommerce spending as consumers seek to "add to their cart" from home. As such, the role of payment gateways is as crucial as ever.

"A high functioning and efficient gateway is the backbone of each transaction and performance must be monitored closing going forward as payment gateways facilitate a higher amount of volume," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. GEM helps gateways improve their platforms and integrations to ensure merchants and consumers do not experience issues."

See below for the winners, as well as runners-ups in each category. Performance data was assessed across more than twenty industry leading payments providers for six consecutive months (July to December 2020) to determine the Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

TSG will be announcing the year's leading payment gateway APIs in April.

Real Transaction Metrics Awards

Best Performing Gateway – FIS (U.S. eCom Platform)

The Best Performing Gateway award is based on the GEM Index, an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas (gateway minute outage, gateway uptime, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate).

FIS' U.S. eCom Platform is receiving this award for the second year in a row due to exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks.

Runner-Ups: FIS (Express) / JPMorgan (Orbital)

Fastest Transactions – Elavon (Fusebox)

GEM measures the time it takes for a transaction authorization to complete using a real signature debit card, just as a consumer would experience at the merchant.

Elavon's Fusebox is receiving this award for the third year in a row for having the fastest average transaction speed.

Runner-Ups: FIS (Express) / JPMorgan (Orbital)

Highest Authorization Rate – FIS (Access Worldpay)

GEM tracks the percentage of authorization failures a gateway experiences each day that are unrelated to the issuer, network, or cardholder.

FIS' Access Worldpay received this award for having the highest rate of successful authorizations.

Runner-Up: North American Bancard (Electronic Payment Exchange)

Gateway Uptime – FIS (Access Worldpay)

GEM pings gateways every minute from over 20 different global locations (31,680 pings a day per gateway) to uncover uptime issues.

FIS' Access Worldpay received this award due to having the highest uptime percentage.

Runner-Up: FIS (U.S. eCom Platform)

Gateway Minute Outage – JPMorgan (Orbital)

In addition to Uptime, GEM uses pings at multiple locations to determine minute outages. If at least 33% of location checks fail at the same time, an outage is recorded.

JPMorgan's Orbital Gateway received this award due to having the fewest minute outages.

Runner-Ups: CSG Forte / FIS (Access Worldpay)

TSG's GEM platform annually honors leading payment providers. Past winners have included companies such as BluePay (Fiserv), Braintree (A PayPal Company), Square, and Shopify.

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. All information listed is as available from July 5, 2020 to January 2, 2021. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

