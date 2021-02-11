TSG Announces Acquisition of Adaptive Analytics

Founded by data analytics expert and multi-franchise owner Parnell Woodard, Adaptive Analytics has supported its clients for more than a decade in gathering, integrating, analyzing and visualizing their data, to power better business decisions. The company's flagship solution, Intelli-hub , displays all client data - from a single location to an entire franchise group - in a single place, enabling businesses to track performance, manage risk and visualize growth.

"Our unique combination of great technology and deep domain expertise allows our premier boutique fitness clients to do more of what they love," said Christina Hamilton, CEO Boutique, TSG. "Bringing Adaptive Analytics into TSG deepens our commitment to the boutique fitness sector. Intelli-hub's data visualization tools will allow us to enhance our innovative software solutions with reporting built for the studios and fitness franchises of the future."

Immediately, TSG will integrate Intelli-hub's reporting and analytics capabilities into its leading studio management software platform Mariana Tek , with plans to follow suit across its remaining boutique solutions in future. TSG currently serves 21,000+ boutique fitness clients, ranging from personal trainers and micro-gyms to enterprise-level studios and health clubs. In addition, TSG will look at how Intelli-hub may be used more broadly across its global business.

"Our mission is to reinvent the way businesses use and understand their data, so they can harness new insights to shape future strategy," said Parnell Woodard, Adaptive Analytics founder and CEO. "We're looking forward to bringing our expertise in data transformation and visualization to TSG and its boutique fitness clients."

"The first step in running a successful business is in truly understanding it,'' added Hamilton. "With enhanced reporting and data dashboards, boutique studios and fitness professionals will have all the data they need to intelligently manage their business, and capture new growth opportunities post-COVID. We are excited to welcome the Intelli-hub team to TSG."

About Transaction Services Group (TSG)

TSG, an Advent portfolio company, is a leading global provider of software and integrated payments for the health and fitness, boutique and early education markets. Our innovative solutions help fitness clubs; boutique studios; leisure, childcare and early education centres; and insurance, healthcare, sport and entertainment providers manage their operations, attract and retain members, and optimize their payments. Over the last three years, TSG has more than doubled its revenue, through strong organic growth and several strategic acquisitions. Founded in 1994 in Auckland, New Zealand, the company now operates across Australasia, North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. TSG Boutique serves 21,000+ fitness studios and professionals through its BrandBot , Mariana Tek , PTminder , Triib , TrueCoach , and Zingfit brands. For more information, visit: https://transactionservices.global

About Adaptive Analytics

The team at Adaptive Analytics has been helping clients gather, integrate, analyze and visualize their data for over 20 years. We understand how complex your data can be - but more importantly how you can turn it into business growth and revenue generation. For more information visit: https://www.adaptiveanalyticsllc.com/

SOURCE Transaction Services Group (TSG)