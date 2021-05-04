TSG Announces Omnichannel Provider of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry, is proud to announce that Fiserv has won the inaugural Omnichannel Provider of the Year award.

Through an in-depth review and submission process, payments providers were asked to explain why their omnichannel solution provided the most seamless payment experience across in-store, online, and mobile channels.

In analyzing the submissions, and taking into special consideration which providers offered the most comprehensive and versatile solutions, Fiserv was selected for this year's award. The flexibility of the Clover® platform for SMB merchants, coupled with the multifaceted interface of Carat, an omnichannel commerce ecosystem built for large enterprises, solidified the Fiserv team as a true leader in omnichannel commerce.

Additionally, Cybersource, A Visa Solution, received second place for its versatile gateway solution. Through integration, Cybersource is able to merge and facilitate selling through numerous channels all with centralized reporting, cementing them as TSG's distinguished runner-up.

"An integrated payment experience across all channels is critical as merchants continue to find ways to adapt and better serve their customers," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "We are excited to honor Fiserv and Cybersource with our first ever Omnichannel Provider of the Year award."

The pandemic accelerated the need for frictionless payments as businesses hurried to expand through new channels, such as online. With the help of payments providers, merchants have been able to pivot successfully through streamlined processes that allow for a unified consumer experience.

These tools allow merchants to track the customer journey seamlessly across all sales channels, presenting consistent branding, support, and experiences. Omnichannel solutions also support acceptance of numerous payment methods/types (i.e., credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, ACH, check, buy now pay later, and other alternative payment methods both foreign and domestic).

TSG's Market Intelligence team can help omnichannel providers assess and benchmark solutions. For more information contact TSG.

This award is part of TSG's Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations in the industry that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. These awards highlight companies that have successfully navigated changes in the payments industry and transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality and productivity of the ecosystem.

TSG accepted submissions over a 20-day period ending in April 2021. Entries were judged by a panel of TSG payments experts who focus on the omnichannel market. Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. For more information, please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Nuss, [email protected]

SOURCE The Strawhecker Group

Related Links

https://thestrawgroup.com

