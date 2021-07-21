TSG Announces Shopping Cart Provider of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry, is proud to announce that Shift4 has won the inaugural Shopping Cart Provider of the Year award.

Through an in-depth review and submission process, providers were asked to explain why their shopping cart capabilities provided the most robust and diverse eCommerce centric functions including website building, payment processing, CRM functions, and more.

In analyzing the submissions and taking into special consideration which platforms offered the most comprehensive and versatile solutions, Shift4 was selected for this year's award. The feature-rich platform, Shift4Shop, stood above the rest with its comprehensive eCommerce offering. Shift4Shop's solution offered quick setup times and a plethora of integrated options for merchants to customize their eCommerce experience.

Additionally, PinnacleCart received second place for its versatile all-in-one solution which provided merchants with web hosting, payment processing, recurring billing, shipping management, buy-now-pay-later support, etc.

The pandemic accelerated the need for all encompassing shopping cart solutions as businesses expanded sales channels, especially the eCommerce channel. The ability for a merchant to build a website and accept payments within a couple days has allowed many merchants to persevere through a difficult time.

"In a post-pandemic world, platform success is measured by providing speed, flexibility, and ease of launch," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG.

Shopping cart platforms also support many advanced features useful to merchants such as marketing and SEO, hosting, customer support, and software integrations.

TSG's Market Intelligence team can help shopping cart providers assess and benchmark solutions. For more information contact TSG.

This award is part of TSG's Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations in the industry that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. These awards highlight companies that have successfully navigated changes in the payments industry and transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality and productivity of the ecosystem.

TSG accepted submissions over a 20-day period ending in July 2021. Entries were judged by a panel of TSG payments experts who focus on the shopping cart market. Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Denver and London. For more information, please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

Contact: Andrew Nuss, [email protected]

SOURCE The Strawhecker Group

Related Links

thestrawgroup.com

