A Structured, Trader-First Model Tailored to Support Growth at Every Stage of Experience

Fair Play Trading: The Standards That Anchor TSG's Operating Model

TSG Brokers Launches Under a New Trading Mindset: Built on Transparency, Operated by CYSEC Regulation

TSG Brokers announces the launch of its refreshed operating chapter, unveiling a trader-oriented approach designed to bring transparency, human guidance, and long-term trader development back into the forefront of online trading.

Established by industry leaders with extensive experience building trader-centered ecosystems, TSG enters the market with a philosophy shaped by years of understanding how traders learn, progress, and succeed.

Backed by a CySEC STP license, the brokerage combines regulatory structure with a people-focused operating model. Rather than expecting traders to arrive fully formed, TSG Brokers is built around the understanding that most traders move along a learning curve, and that the broker's role is to support, guide, and elevate them throughout that journey.

"For too long, brokers played to the 'ready-made professional.' We built TSG for the real trader, wherever they are on the journey," says CEO Victoria Urbanovich. "Fair Play Trading isn't a concept for us; it's how we operate. Traders deserve clarity, ethical execution, and a partner that sees their growth as part of its mission."

Victoria, a seasoned executive with a long-standing relationship with CySEC, was selected to lead this chapter for her proven experience in maintaining rigorous compliance and operational integrity standards.

A Trader-Centric Environment for Real Skill Development

In TSG's model, community is not a feature; it is an environment.

It is defined by open conversation, shared learning, and meaningful interaction between traders, supported through Discord channels, education initiatives, live events, and opportunities to learn from real stories and real progress. This approach reflects what TSG Brokers's leadership has practiced for years: building spaces where traders evolve together, not platforms for passive observation.

TSG emphasizes that this concept is not social trading, not copying strategies, and not algorithmic mirroring. It is a relationship-based interaction that removes barriers and allows traders to build skills through dialogue, communication, and support.

Technology Built for Fairness, Clarity, and Real Trading Integrity

TSG combines institutional-grade STP execution, low-latency infrastructure, and deep liquidity within an operating model built on transparent processes, responsible handling, and conditions that traders can rely on.

"Our traders deserve to feel protected," Victoria adds. "They deserve to know their capital is handled with care, their trade flow is managed with integrity, and that someone is genuinely invested in their progress."

This is the foundation of Fair Play Trading - the firm's open, ethical backbone and guiding operating system.

About TSG Brokers

TSG Brokers (Trade. Set. Go.) is a CySEC-regulated multi-asset brokerage offering 5 markets and over 300 assets. Founded in 2016, the company now operates under the Fair Play Trading framework, combining regulatory oversight with a trader-first, development-driven approach.

TSG is in the process of obtaining a Security Dealer license in Seychelles to expand its global operational footprint.

For more information, users can visit tsgbrokers.com or contact [email protected].

