TSG Publishing Announces the Release of Fiction Novel, "The Flip"

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Southern Gentleman Publishing is proud to offer the debut novel from Doyle Weldon Knight, The Flip, available August 1, 2020, in eBook and paperback on Amazon.com.

The Flip is a heartwarming tale, focused on survival in a post-apocalyptic society that stemmed from a global pandemic.

The Pentacle Virus drove mankind to the brink of extinction. Humanity is completing the job. Order the Flip on Amazon.com.

The Flip is the story of a southern man beginning in the spring time somewhere around 2020. By fate or by grace, Dinky was within the 10% of the global population that was immune to the killer virus called Pentacle. He is in the unique situation that his wife, Sarah was also immune. The story is set in the fourth year after the devastation.

Sarah, a.k.a. Baby Girl, had been diagnosed and was under medication prior to the Flip that kept her illness in remission. That medication supply has run extremely low. Dinky exhausted all the local avenues for procuring the needed medication and embarks a journey on foot with his faithful canine Blue, with the intent of finding it in a larger town about thirty-five miles away.

The story tells of the joys and the perils associated with the journey. In reflections of the past, pre-Flip and post-Flip, the gentleman recalls moments of enlightenment, pride and pain within his life that cemented the character of the man he became.

Doyle Weldon Knight is a novelist and short story author that lives in central Louisiana. A life-long reader, with a preference for the macabre and supernatural, in 2016 he discovered writing. His short story, The Matriarch Sin, was published in the Anthology, Halloween Party 2019, by Devil's Party Press in October 2019.

