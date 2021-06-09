TSG Recognizes Leading Payment Gateways with 2021 API Awards

OMAHA, Neb., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is pleased to recognize a selection of payments providers for their exceptional API offerings.

Powered by TSG's Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, the "Best of Breed" API assessment ranked gateways' overall API experience. TSG first evaluated the API Set (APIs offered, response codes, and versioning) focused on understandability, functionality, and the need for technical assistance. Additionally, new to this year's analysis, TSG completed an API Developer Roadmap assessment focused on five key areas that commercial developers may see as roadblocks related to integration and API development.

"We are excited to expand the assessment to include a look at potential roadblocks a developer might face," says Al Novacek, GEM Director at TSG. "This will help gateways understand why a developer may or may not proceed with using a gateway's API," added Cliff Gray, TSG Senior Associate.

From startup to maturity, gateways continuously evolve. The "Best of Breed" assessment provides the tools for payments providers to improve and optimize their platform on the road to success. TSG is pleased to honor Worldpay from FIS' U.S. eCom platform as the overall winner of this year's API Assessment.

"TSG's robust assessment of our gateways provided great feedback which we used in our efforts to continuously improve and enhance our API," says Nicole Jass, SVP of Product, North America and International at Worldpay from FIS. "Using this as a guide has helped us make critical enhancements."

See below for the winners, as well as runners-ups in each category. The "Best of Breed" API assessment is completed annually for more than twenty industry leading payments providers.

TSG will be announcing the 2021 eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards in October. Contact TSG to learn more about joining the GEM platform.

"Best of Breed" API Awards

Overall API Assessment – Worldpay from FIS (U.S. eCom Platform)

Worldpay from FIS' U.S. eCom platform is receiving this award due to their aggregate score across the API Set and Developer Roadmap assessments. The Worldpay from FIS platform provides robust functionality, documentation, and tools for developers to integrate effectively, without the need for technical assistance.

Runner-Up: Cybersource, A Visa Solution

API Set – EpicPay

EpicPay, recently acquired by FortisPay, is receiving this award due to their robust API Set across APIs offered, response codes, and versioning. EpicPay's platform provides competitive APIs, descriptive and logical formatting, appropriately categorized response codes, and offers revision history.

Runner-Up: CSG Forte

Developer Roadmap – Adyen

Adyen is receiving this award due to presenting commercial developers with the fewest roadblocks across five areas: API documentation, modern API, business requirements, sandbox, and certification.

Runner-Up: Cybersource, A Visa Solution

TSG's GEM platform annually honors leading payment providers. Past winners have included companies such as Elavon, Fiserv, Braintree (A PayPal Company), Square, and Shopify.

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. All information listed is as available as of May 2021. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world's biggest payment players. The firm has worked with all card networks, nine of the top ten merchant acquirers in the U.S., as well as leading private equity firms and investment banks. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.





