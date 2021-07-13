TSI Achieves CMMC Level 3 Compliance Readiness Review

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Support International (TSI), a Managed Cybersecurity and Managed IT Services Provider, has successfully undergone a CMMC Level 3 Readiness Review conducted by C3PAO C.H. Guernsey & Company and overseen by registered Provisional Assessor, Timothy Fawcett.

The CMMC Level 3 Readiness Review demonstrated TSI's ability to produce the required evidence to confirm their ability to fulfill the required CMMC Level 3 technical components, practices and processes for a CMMC Level 3 certification.

"After performing TSI's CMMC Level 3 Readiness Review, I believe that they are well prepared to pass a CMMC Level 3 Assessment. Their program design was logical, well documented, and made it easy to evaluate from an assessor's perspective. It was a pleasure working with their team, whose expertise and commitment was apparent."- Timothy Fawcett, CISSP, CISA. Guernsey

As an CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization, TSI assists DoD contractors achieve their NIST 800-171 and CMMC objectives to fulfill their contractual requirements with the DoD. It is anticipated that IT Service Providers will soon need to adhere to these stringent compliance requirements, which drove TSI to verify the maturity level of their CMMC security program, processes and practices.

"It was rewarding to learn the hard work, attention to detail and many hours spent were validated in such grand fashion. I am proud of our security engineering team and compliance experts that contributed their expertise to this effort. We developed a winning CMMC Level-3 strategy that can withstand CMMC Level-3 scrutiny, which we can share with our clients."- John Bermingham, CISSP. TSI

For over 30 years, it has been TSI's mission to function as an industry leader and partner to the DIB community. TSI looks forward to sharing their readiness review experience, helping ensure a favorable auditing outcome for their clients and continuing to exceed the industry's cybersecurity standards. To learn more about TSI or for a copy of their CMMC Level 3 Readiness Review Report, please refer to the link below.

About the CMMC:

The DoD has migrated to a new cybersecurity model designed to assess and enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base supply chain. The DoD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification will also serve as the verification mechanism to ensure that appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are in place throughout the DIB that currently consists of over 300,000 contractors. For more information about the CMMC, please refer to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment's site: https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/faq.html

About TSI:

TSI is an IT support and cybersecurity firm, partnered with organizations nationwide, helping address their IT support and compliance needs, specializing within the NIST 800-171 and CMMC frameworks. TSI's compliance services provide organizations a complete technical, administrative and consultative compliance solution addressing the technical and programmatic requirements needed to ensure the sustainable and ongoing adherence of their clients' compliance requirements. For additional information about TSI, please visit: https://tsisupport.com/cmmc-support/

