TSI Appoints Andrew Budish as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology-enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Andrew Budish as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.

Mr. Budish joins TSI from Discover Financial Services, where he served as Director and Assistant General Counsel. With more than 30 years of experience in senior legal and compliance roles at leading financial institutions including Discover, Morgan Stanley, PNC, and HSBC, he brings strong consumer lending and regulatory compliance expertise to TSI.

"Andy is a highly experienced consumer legal and compliance professional with deep domain experience covering consumer regulatory compliance management in the financial services industry," said Joe Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI. "Andy's appointment confirms TSI's commitment to compliance, as we believe an excellent compliance function distinguishes TSI and creates competitive differentiation, benefiting our clients and consumers."

"I am thrilled to join the executive team and lead the Legal and Compliance function at TSI, as I focus on building a leading compliance management system at the company," said Mr. Budish.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI) is the leading technology-enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada. The company's solutions include collections, healthcare recovery, loan servicing, and back-office outsourcing. TSI owns DebtNext, the leading revenue recovery software platform for credit originators, and UAS, the premier loan servicing platform for private student loans.

TSI serves a broad range of clients, including Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, utilities, telecommunications and media companies, government agencies, property management firms, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States and Canada.

