TSI Corporations Appoints Three Executives to Senior Leadership Team

Will Pounds joined TSI Corporations over 10 years ago and has held a variety of roles from drafting technician and engineering department manager to project executive and operations manager. In his new role, Pounds will serve as executive vice president with a focus on business development and preconstruction.

With over eleven years of TSI experience, Russell Frazier has been promoted to executive vice president with a focus on operations. As an experienced project manager, Frazier has a solid history of working in the construction industry with strong program and project management knowledge. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree focused on Construction Management from Pennsylvania College of Technology.

TSI's new Sr. Operations Manager is Brandon Duvall. Duvall has been a senior manager for building facade contractors for over 20 years, collaborating with leading construction managers, general contractors, and architectural firms known around the world. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management with an emphasis in operations and manufacturing from Ball State University.

"The experience and talent of these three construction professionals and the core values they embody are critical to our future success," states Thomas Cornellier, chief executive officer of TSI Corporations. "Together, we will continue to find new ways to innovate and better serve our clients, while building on the 45-year legacy of TSI Corporations."

About TSI Corporations

TSI Corporations (TSI) is a privately held business, established in 1977, specializing in the design, engineering, and installation of building envelope glass systems, ornamental metals, and aluminum metal panels. Recognized for over 20 years as one of Glass Magazine's Top 50 glaziers and Engineering News Record's Top 400 Contractors, TSI Corporations has grown to become one of the largest local building envelope/glass and glazing companies in the Baltimore — Washington D.C. area. https://tsicorporations.com/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsi-corporations/

SOURCE TSI Corporations