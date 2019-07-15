TSI Expands Its Quest Noise Dosimeter Portfolio With The Edge 4+

SHOREVIEW, Minn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest noise dosimeters are powerful and intuitive instruments designed for identifying hearing loss threats in all environments. After acquiring the Quest brand of products from 3M in 2018, TSI is excited to announce the launch the Quest Edge 4+ noise dosimeter . The Edge 4+ lets safety professionals monitor a worker's noise exposure in real-time with the Edge dB mobile app. The ability for a safety professional to program, monitor, and capture survey data at a safe distance allows the worker to perform their tasks, without interruption. The Edge 4+ noise dosimeter with the Bluetooth option syncs to the Edge dB mobile app for total management of the dosimeter.

"After demonstrating the benefits of the new Quest Edge 4+ at AIHce and ASSE industry conferences, we have received tremendous positive feedback regarding the ability to monitor noise levels without disrupting workers," said Troy Tillman, Business Director for Test & Measurement Instrumentation at TSI. "This innovative offering adds to our comprehensive portfolio of solutions for Occupational Health and Safety Professionals."

The Edge product line of noise dosimeters is shoulder-mounted, providing ergonomic, convenient measurements. Units are compact, with large displays and intuitive interfaces to provide crucial information at a glance and in real-time.

To learn more about the Edge 4+ Noise Dosimeter, click here.

