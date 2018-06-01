TSI Launches New Line of Noise, Heat Stress and Environmental Instrumentation

SHOREVIEW, Minn., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI is proud to expand its portfolio with industry leading instrumentation from Quest™. In February, TSI announced the acquisition of certain 3M Personal Safety Division offerings primarily focused on noise, environmental, and heat stress monitoring.
TSI showcased the Quest instrumentation at the American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition (AIHce) last week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
"Our focus is on bringing customers new, innovative products that can help manage noisy environments," said Troy Tillman, Test & Measurement Business Director at TSI. "Quest has a reputation for high quality instruments and service, making it an ideal fit for TSI. As a leader in health and safety instrumentation, we are excited that the Quest products are now part of TSI's offerings."
In addition to the Quest product line, TSI also launched the Gas Monitor GM460, which can measure up to six gases simultaneously. It is ideal for fugitive dust, site remediation and perimeter monitoring in harsh environments.
