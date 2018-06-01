"Our focus is on bringing customers new, innovative products that can help manage noisy environments," said Troy Tillman, Test & Measurement Business Director at TSI. "Quest has a reputation for high quality instruments and service, making it an ideal fit for TSI. As a leader in health and safety instrumentation, we are excited that the Quest products are now part of TSI's offerings."

In addition to the Quest product line, TSI also launched the Gas Monitor GM460, which can measure up to six gases simultaneously. It is ideal for fugitive dust, site remediation and perimeter monitoring in harsh environments.

For more information, please visit tsi.com/Quest.

Media contact:

Kara MacSwain

TSI Incorporated

651-490-2723

http://www.tsi.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsi-launches-new-line-of-noise-heat-stress-and-environmental-instrumentation-300658351.html

SOURCE TSI Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.tsi.com

