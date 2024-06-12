TSI Names Angela Armstrong as Executive Vice President and General Manager of TSI Healthcare

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada, announced today that Angela Armstrong has joined the company as Executive Vice President, TSI Healthcare. Ms. Armstrong joins TSI from State Collection Service, Inc. where she was the Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role, Ms. Armstrong will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction and overseeing the TSI Healthcare business, which delivers comprehensive, state of the art revenue cycle solutions for healthcare providers in the United States. She will report to Joel Petersen, President of TSI.

"We believe Angela's 20 years in healthcare revenue cycle management will provide TSI with the leadership needed to expand our generative AI and technology-enabled solutions, which assist healthcare providers in optimizing their revenue cycle while ensuring a positive patient experience," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

"I'm excited to join the leadership team at TSI," said Ms. Armstrong. "I am looking forward to devising innovative strategies focused on outstanding performance and exceptional patient satisfaction, which will help deliver best-in-class outcomes for our customers."

About Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI):

TSI is the leading technology-enabled revenue recovery outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada. The Companies solutions include collections, healthcare recovery, customer care and back-office outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, the leading technology-enabled loan servicer for private student loans and personal loans. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

