TSI Training Named Top 10 Worldwide by Training Magazine for the Fourth Consecutive Year

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology enabled financial services and healthcare outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada, announced today that it received a Training Apex Award from Training Magazine for the fourth consecutive year. The Training Apex Award recognizes organizations with the most successful learning and development program worldwide.

The TSI Training Program was ranked the second best training and development program globally and recognized for its outstanding contributions to employee learning programs. This achievement highlights TSI's steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development, agility and innovation in delivering its training via digital engagement, and passionate commitment to the current and future success of its people.

"We are proud to be recognized by Training Magazine once again as a leader in employee development and training. This honor highlights the value we believe comes from investing in our people, by providing them with the tools they need to grow and succeed. Our ability to develop talent is both a competitive advantage for TSI as well as a critical element in making TSI a great place to work," said Joseph Laughlin, TSI's Chief Executive Officer.

TSI is the leading technology-enabled financial services and healthcare outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada. The Companies solutions include collections, customer care and back-office outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, the leading technology-enabled loan servicer for private student loans and personal loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, proprietary loan servicing platform and global operations. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

