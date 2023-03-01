TSI Training Program Ranked Second Globally by Training Magazine

TSI is the Only ARM or CX-BPO Company to Place Among the Top 10 Training Programs for Third Consecutive Year.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest provider of analytics and technology-enabled Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and Customer Experience/Business Process Outsourcing (CX-BPO) in the United States and Canada, announced today that it has received a Training APEX Award from Training Magazine for the third consecutive year. The Training Apex Award recognizes organizations with the most successful learning and development programs worldwide.

The TSI Training Program was ranked as the second best training and development program globally, and is the only ARM or CX-BPO company to place among the top 10 for the third consecutive year. This achievement highlights TSI's steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development, its agility and innovation in delivering its training via digital engagement, and its passionate commitment to the current and future success of its people. For over 20 years, Training Magazine has recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development.

"TSI is proud and honored to be recognized with the APEX Training Award for the third year in a row. As a business process outsourcing company, TSI's ability to develop and retain talent is a differentiator , and it supports our commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and Customer Experience/Business Process Outsourcing (CX-BPO) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management, business process outsourcing, and healthcare revenue cycle management. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale and an industry-leading Compliance Management System. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

