TSI Unveils PULSE, a Revolutionary AI-Driven Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Solution that Streamlines Denial Analysis and Improves Revenue Recovery

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology enabled healthcare revenue recovery and outsourcing provider in the United States, announced today the launch of its state-of-the-art AI-powered denial management solution PULSE. By using proprietary intelligent document processing, robotic process automation and custom content generative AI, PULSE streamlines denial analysis and appeal creation, improving overturn percentages and increasing revenue recovery.

In a case study, PULSE enabled TSI's healthcare clients to improve the denial overturn rate to 86% while experiencing a 43% increase in payment per appeal and a 50% reduction in time to appeal.

"By leveraging the AI-powered PULSE solution, TSI helps our healthcare clients recover more money by working both high and low balance claims that were previously deemed uneconomic," said Joseph Laughlin, TSI's Chief Executive Officer. "Healthcare providers are facing growing challenges in digital transformation of the revenue cycle, and PULSE's state of the art technology will allow them to spend less time in realizing more recoveries."

"At TSI, we specialize in integrating advanced AI and automation solutions to address our customer's diverse needs," said Angela Armstrong, Executive Vice President & General Manager of TSI Healthcare. "Helping healthcare providers optimize their revenue cycle and enhance their financial performance is our number one priority."

PULSE is available to TSI customers utilizing its denial management or complex claim services. To learn more about PULSE and how partnering with TSI can help with your healthcare revenue cycle needs, please contact [email protected].

