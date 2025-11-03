TSIA Recognizes Support Staff Excellence Certification for CSC in 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology and services organizations, today announced that CSC Corptax and the CSC Real Estate team have achieved Level I and Level II Support Staff Excellence (SSE) Certifications for 2025. The company has also been recognized with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Support Staff Excellence (SSE) Certification, offered by TSIA and delivered by Korn Ferry, is a comprehensive staff development program that strengthens customer engagement by advancing the most critical service delivery asset—people. Through this program, participating organizations enhance their service operations, improve customer satisfaction, and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Leading businesses understand that empowering their people leads to stronger customer relationships and lasting growth," said Thomas Lah, Executive Director and Executive Vice President of TSIA. "Achieving Support Staff Excellence Certification reflects CSC's deep commitment to customer experience and the measurable value that comes from investing in world-class service teams."

The SSE program uses a structured methodology to assess service teams, identify capability gaps, and implement targeted development initiatives. CSC's success demonstrates its focus on continuous improvement, operational excellence, and service innovation, delivering tangible results for customers and employees alike.

