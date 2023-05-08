TSIA Unveils a First of its Kind Initiative Called Research Journeys

Research Journeys will leverage industry collaboration to investigate and solve

the toughest challenges facing the tech industry

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) launched a new research program to solve some of the most complex business challenges facing the tech industry. This program, dubbed TSIA Research Journeys, will combine in-depth research methodologies with modern business frameworks and the expertise of TSIA researchers and analysts to empower tech companies of all kinds toward sustainable profitability.

"The tech industry, especially SaaS companies, are facing the most difficult business environment of the past 20 years. They are trying to navigate challenges that are increasingly complex and new to the industry," said JB Wood, president and CEO of TSIA. "We understand that during these difficult times company leaders are looking to us for help in navigating these waters. Our team is excited to implement a dynamic new approach to near real-time problem analysis and solving called Research Journeys."

Each Research Journey begins with identifying a modern business challenge and defining the core problem at its center. Surveys, interviews, and polling will contribute up-to-date data insights, while TSIA's industry experts analyze the data, apply business models and frameworks, and iterate solutions applicable to most tech businesses. As a result, participants in each Research Journey will have access to reports and presentations from TSIA experts, reporting on the findings and explaining the solutions.

The initial set of Research Journeys will focus on four modern tech business challenges:

"Every day our team of industry experts are partnering with technology companies of all sizes to tackle a plethora of unique problems," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "The new approach we are deploying with Research Journeys will speed the process to finding solutions to the most complex modern questions in business in a collaborative approach. Our priority with this new research approach is to more rapidly help the tech industry adapt and continue to be a driver for the world's economy."

Tech industry professionals can sign up to follow and participate in the initial Research Journeys, which are now open. Every participant will have full access to every step of the Research Journey, including the summary findings, at no cost.

About TSIA: The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries, representing 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

