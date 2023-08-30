TSIA Welcomes Martin Dove as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Leading industry expert joins TSIA's executive team to drive revenue strategies and customer success.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, is excited to announce the appointment of Martin Dove as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). With an impressive track record of driving revenue growth, customer success, and account management, Martin will play a crucial role in advancing TSIA's mission to help technology companies optimize and drive exceptional business outcomes.

Dove brings more than two decades of experience in revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric growth strategies to his new role at TSIA. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a keen understanding of market dynamics, enabling companies to navigate complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities. As CRO, Martin will lead TSIA's revenue-focused initiatives, working closely with the organization's diverse membership base to foster collaboration and drive impactful outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome Martin Dove to TSIA as our new chief revenue officer," said TSIA's CEO, JB Wood. "His extensive expertise in revenue generation and his passion for helping technology companies succeed make him an ideal fit for our team. We know that Martin's strategic insights will be pivotal in enhancing TSIA's offerings and delivering exceptional value to our members."

Dove's appointment comes at a critical juncture as TSIA continues to help the technology industry navigate a time of change, driven by financial factors. His deep understanding of market trends, customer needs, and business strategy will be instrumental in driving value for industry players around the globe.

"I am honored and excited to join TSIA as the chief revenue officer and be part of an organization dedicated to helping companies advance their forward-looking technology offerings," said Dove. "I look forward to collaborating with TSIA's talented team of industry experts and valued members to drive innovation, optimize revenue streams, and empower companies to achieve their business objectives."

Mr. Dove's appointment reaffirms TSIA's commitment to providing its members with unparalleled resources and support to aid them as they navigate the evolving landscape of the technology services industry.

About TSIA:

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology service companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community comprises more than 40,000 executives, from 96 countries, and represents over 80% of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

