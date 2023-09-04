Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launches United Youth Initiative in Beijing

News provided by

China.org.cn

04 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launched the United Youth Initiative at its closing ceremony in Beijing on August 30, calling for reimagining new approaches to governance, economics, social justice, and environmental stewardship to achieve true global prosperity and security.

Continue Reading
Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launched the United Youth Initiative at its closing ceremony in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2023.
Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launched the United Youth Initiative at its closing ceremony in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2023.
Students from Tsinghua and youth representatives performs a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne" at the end of the closing ceremony on Aug. 30, 2023.
Students from Tsinghua and youth representatives performs a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne" at the end of the closing ceremony on Aug. 30, 2023.

The dialogue, themed "United Youth and Shared Future," aimed to "Empower the Youth of Tomorrow and Shaping the Future for Youth." It brought together government officials, esteemed scholars, entrepreneurs, international organization leaders, and young representatives. These participants shared views, exchanged experiences, and stressed the importance of global youth collaboration for building a harmonious global community and a promising planetary future.

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, noted that young people are the most positive and vigorous group in the society. He underscored, as the future of the world belongs to youths, dialogues among youths are indispensable for human beings to address common challenges and move towards a better future.

The Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue was initiated with the aim of offering a multilateral mechanism for exchanges and cooperation among youths around the world and encouraging youths to join hands to contribute to global development.

Dong Xia, deputy secretary-general of the All-China Youth Federation, spoke of the vast opportunities the digital age offers today's youth. However, she also pointed out the complex issues they confront, like economic stagnation, growing development disparities, and ecological decline. While young people are significantly affected by these challenges, Dong believed they're best positioned to seize opportunities and tackle these issues.

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, highlighted young people's distinctive qualities that prime them for leadership. According to Chatterjee, growing up in a digital age, young people are the generation that has witnessed the birth and evolution of social media, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. They have the ability to harness the potential of these advancements and apply that to find creative solutions to global problems.

During the event, three thematic discussions took center stage, addressing AI technology and the digital economy, climate change and sustainability, and fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange.

To conclude the ceremony on Aug. 30, 2023, Tsinghua students and youth delegates presented a rendition of "Auld Lang Syne," epitomizing the enduring connections uniting young individuals across diverse cultures and origins.

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

The 24-point guidelines for attracting foreign investment: China's new recipe for boosting economy

Jirem Horse Racing Festival puts on 'fast and furious' display

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.